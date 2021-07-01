‘Hamilton’ Orpheum tickets on sale July 8

Producer Jeffery Seller and Omaha Performing Arts announced that single tickets for “Hamilton” will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. CT on July 8 at ticketomaha.com or in person at noon CT at the Ticket Omaha Box Office in the Holland Center located at 1200 Douglas St. in Omaha. Tickets will be available for performances Oct. 26 through Nov. 14.

There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per household for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $59 to $179 with a select number of $249 premium seats available for all performances. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Lottery details will be announced closer to the engagement.

“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets,” Seller said. “For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Omaha engagement should be made through Ticket Omaha.”

Tickets will not be available by phone on July 8.