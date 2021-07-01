‘Hamilton’ Orpheum tickets on sale July 8

Producer Jeffery Seller and Omaha Performing Arts announced that single tickets for “Hamilton” will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. CT on July 8 at ticketomaha.com or in person at noon CT at the Ticket Omaha Box Office in the Holland Center located at 1200 Douglas St. in Omaha. Tickets will be available for performances Oct. 26 through Nov. 14.
There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per household for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $59 to $179 with a select number of $249 premium seats available for all performances. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Lottery details will be announced closer to the engagement.
“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets,” Seller said. “For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Omaha engagement should be made through Ticket Omaha.”
Tickets will not be available by phone on July 8.
“Hamilton” is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a award-winning moment in theatre.
With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, “Hamilton” is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy and Olivier Awards, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.
The “Hamilton” creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award-Winning Best Musical “In the Heights.”
“Hamilton” features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA and general management by Baseline Theatrical.
The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.
The “Hamilton” Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide, and received a Grammy for best musical theatre album in 2016.
For information on “Hamilton,” visit hamiltonmusical.com, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.