Harvest Fellowship is hosting Rocky Railway VBS
Harvest Fellowship is hosting Rocky Railway VBS

A summer kids’ event called Rocky Railway Vacation Bible School is at Harvest Christian Fellowship from July 13 to 15. Kids participate in Bible-learning activities, sing songs, play teamwork-building games, engage in snack-eating experiences, take part in Bible adventures and test out sciency gizmos they can take home and play with. Kids will also learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called “God Sightings.” Each day concludes with the Rock Wrap-Up that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned.

Kids at Rocky Railway VBS will join a mission effort to provide clothes for youths with L2 for Kids.

Rocky Railway is for kids ages 3 years old through fifth grade, and will run from 9 a.m. to noon each day. For more information, call 308-534-4563.

