Hastings grads receive nursing degrees

HASTINGS — Eleven students with ties to Hastings College participated in a nursing pinning ceremony on Dec. 17, as a part of the Creighton University College of Nursing’s virtual graduation ceremony. The ceremony is a symbolic welcoming of newly graduated nurses, who are presented with a special pin and welcomed in the profession, according to a press release.

Ten of the students were participants in the 3+1 nursing program, a partnership between Hastings College, the Creighton University College of Nursing and CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island. In addition to receiving their nursing degree, these students received their diploma from Hastings College during the ceremony.

“More than ever, the work that our health care workers do for our communities is apparent and invaluable, the students dedication and persistence to this profession is evident,” Dr. Barbara Sunderman, Hastings College vice president of academic affairs, said during the ceremony.