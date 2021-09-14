Dawson County ServSafe training to be in October

A ServSafe Manager training workshop will be offered on Oct. 20 at the Dawson County Extension Office, 1002 Plum Creek Parkway in Lexington, according to a press release.

The training will run from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will be presented by UNL Extension educators Andrea Nisley, Nancy Frecks and Brenda Aufdenkamp.

The training provides information on sanitation regulations and standards, training employees in sanitation, safe food handling, food microbiology, contamination, food borne illness and setting up a food safety system.

Participants will receive the “7th Edition ServSafe Manager Book.”

Continuing education credits are available for dieticians, diet technicians and dietary managers.

Upon successfully passing the certification exam at the end of the course, participants will receive certification from the National Restaurant Association.

To register or for more information, call Dawson County Extension Office at 308-324-5501. or visit extension.unl.edu/statewide/dawson.

Registration is due by Sept. 29.