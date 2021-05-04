Great Plains Health one of 988 hospitals nationwide to achieve four-star rating from CMS

Great Plains Health announced that it earned a four-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, according to a press release.

CMS created the five-star quality rating program as an easily accessible way for consumers to better understand the performance of their local hospital.

“Quality, patient safety and improved outcomes are top priorities for us at Great Plains Health,” said Barb Petersen, chief quality officer. “We are extremely proud to be awarded four stars by CMS. This star rating is a reflection of the commitment and hard work of our medical staff and the entire team that fosters an environment focused on quality and safety.”

The overall rating, between one and five stars, summarizes a variety of measures across five areas of quality into a single star rating for each hospital. The five measure groups are mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timeliness and effective care.

The overall rating shows how well each hospital performed on an identified set of quality measures compared to other hospitals in the U.S. Five stars is the highest a hospital can achieve and, based on April 2021 results, includes only 13.56% of hospitals. The national average for hospitals is three out of five stars.