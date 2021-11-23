Kertis: 'Holiday blues' add another layer to the public health crisis we're still in

Everyone has had a case of the “holiday blues” at some point. The holidays are usually known as a joyous time of celebration and gathering, but they can also be a difficult time for many people at some point in their life, a catalyst for mental health issues like drug and alcohol abuse.
With Thanksgiving right around the corner, high expectations, loneliness, and stress can lead to the holiday blues rather easily. According to a study from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, approximately 24% of people with a diagnosed mental illness find that the holidays make their condition “a lot” worse and 40% “somewhat” worse.”
They are also clear to differentiate these “holiday blues” from a diagnosed mental illness. In most cases, symptoms of holiday blues are temporary. But they can be serious if they last for more than two weeks and can lead to clinical conditions like substance use disorder.
The reasons for this may vary widely depending upon the person and their situation, but this idea that the holidays aren’t always a time of glee for everyone isn’t a new concept. Even the term holiday blues, despite not having a clear origin, has become a popular descriptor that encapsulates the concept. We agree it exists, but beyond that, nothing much is done about it.
This year, we cannot be so casual about the prospect of increasing mental health concerns, particularly as the holidays approach.
As the dust from the pandemic has begun to settle, we’ve learned that 2020 was the deadliest year in U.S. history. And while COVID-19 was an obvious contributor to this horrific record, its direct impact may have been outweighed by the pandemic’s broader consequences. For instance, drug overdose rates were also at an all-time high for our nation last year. More than 93,000 people died from overdoses alone in 2020, most of which were caused by opioid ingestion.
Last year was a disaster for mental health. The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected many people’s mental lives and created new barriers for people who have mental illness and substance-use disorders.
According to a report from the Kaiser Family Foundation, about four in ten adults in the U.S. reported anxiety or depressive disorder symptoms during the pandemic. This figure is a 400% increase from the one in ten adults who reported these symptoms from January to June 2019. Sadly, people often turn to substances to self-medicate, and the same report also showed a 12% increase in substance use, with young adults seeing a 25% spike over non-COVID-19 numbers.
As November comes to an end, many people will celebrate Thanksgiving and the upcoming holidays for the first time in over a year. That means there will likely be an excess of overindulgence, consumption and celebration. And while that isn’t necessarily a bad thing, there’s a reason why this time of year is requires extra caution.
According to Marcel Gemme of addicted.org, many people’s holiday plans involve consumption of at least alcohol, which can easily lead to misuse. During Thanksgiving, for instance, beer and liquor sales increase by 270% and 114%, respectively. And DUI fatalities increase by 77%. These shocking figures show the ugly truth of overindulgence.
We need to be wary of these risks and realities before we worsen an already tragic public health crisis — and not the one we have a vaccine for. We’re in the midst of two major public health epidemics colliding with each other.
Let’s not kill ourselves or others in celebrating our new “freedom.” If we can approach substance misuse with one-tenth of the ferocity that we’ve mustered to tackle COVID-19, we may just see the addiction epidemic finally improve as well.