Kertis: 'Holiday blues' add another layer to the public health crisis we're still in

Everyone has had a case of the “holiday blues” at some point. The holidays are usually known as a joyous time of celebration and gathering, but they can also be a difficult time for many people at some point in their life, a catalyst for mental health issues like drug and alcohol abuse.

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, high expectations, loneliness, and stress can lead to the holiday blues rather easily. According to a study from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, approximately 24% of people with a diagnosed mental illness find that the holidays make their condition “a lot” worse and 40% “somewhat” worse.”

They are also clear to differentiate these “holiday blues” from a diagnosed mental illness. In most cases, symptoms of holiday blues are temporary. But they can be serious if they last for more than two weeks and can lead to clinical conditions like substance use disorder.

The reasons for this may vary widely depending upon the person and their situation, but this idea that the holidays aren’t always a time of glee for everyone isn’t a new concept. Even the term holiday blues, despite not having a clear origin, has become a popular descriptor that encapsulates the concept. We agree it exists, but beyond that, nothing much is done about it.