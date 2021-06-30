 Skip to main content
Medicare informational workshop will be at North Platte Public Library
West Central Nebraska Agency on Aging and the State Health Insurance Assistance Program are hosting a free Medicare information workshop for those 65 and older who are thinking about retirement.

“Welcome to Medicare” will begin at 4 p.m. July 23 at North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Second St.

The workshop will be presented by Rhonda Godbey, a certified Medicare counselor from Nebraska SHIP. For more information, call 308-535-8195 or 1-800-662-2961.

This presentation is designed for consumers who want to learn more about Medicare in an easy-to-understand format without any sales pressure.

Nebraska SHIP is a federally-funded division of the Nebraska Department of Insurance. The program offers free, confidential, and unbiased Medicare education and counseling to seniors or disabled Nebraskans.

Nebraska SHIP does not sell or endorse any insurance company or products. For more information about Medicare, contact Nebraska SHIP at 800-234-7119 or go to doi.nebraska.gov/ship.

