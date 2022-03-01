North Platte Community College to offer variety of public weightlifting classes

The Business and Community Education Department at North Platte Community College will offer a variety of weightlifting classes this month.

All will be in the McDonald-Belton Weight Room on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Road, in North Platte, and all will be taught by instructor Camden Grasmick.

Co-ed weightlifting is scheduled for March 7 through May 2. Sessions will be 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Mondays.

The class was created by a certified trainer and strength and conditioning coach. Students will receive a customized workout routine to fit their individual weight-loss and exercise needs.

Women’s weightlifting is designed specifically for women. As with the co-ed class, each student will receive customized instruction based on her needs. The class will be 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, March 9 through May 4.

The college will also offer youth weightlifting fundamentals from noon to 1 p.m. on Fridays, March 11 through May 6.

The class is open to youth ages 12 and older. Each will learn the basics of weightlifting in a controlled setting.

The cost of each weightlifting class offered is $69. Register at bceregister.mpcc.edu, or contact Jeff Smeltzer, business and community education coordinator, at 308-535-3687 or smeltzerj@mpcc.edu.