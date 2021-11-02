 Skip to main content
Heartland Quilts of Valor to host sewing day Saturday

Heartland Quilts of Valor is sponsoring a Sew Day from from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Prairie Arts Center in the Textile Room on the second flood.

Those wishing to participate should bring their sewing machine and basic sewing supplies. Block kits will be available or participants can bring a Quilt of Valor project they are currently working on.

Lunch and beverages will be provided.

Anyone with basic sewing skills who is interested in making Quilts of Valor is welcome.

