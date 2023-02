The Heartland Singers will be performing their annual spring concert, “Rhythms of Life,” at 3 p.m. March 19 at the Episcopal Church of Our Savior, 204 West Fourth St.

The concert will feature songs from Broadway shows, sacred, folk songs and other styles of music.

The concert is open to the public. Donations are being accepted.

For more information, contact Chrysanne Bailey at 308-530-3875.