Heartland Singers to perform Sunday at Neville Center

The Heartland Singers began in 1986 and performed its first concert in March 1987.

This year marks the 35th year for the organization that brings together community members for two performances each year. The spring concert, titled “What A Wonderful World,” is scheduled at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Neville Center for the Performing Arts, 301 E. Fifth St. in North Platte.

The concert program was put on hiatus the last two years due to the pandemic, but director Chrysanne Bailey said she is looking forward to getting the group in front of a live audience once again.

“Basically we’re so glad to be back singing again,” Bailey said. “We were starting to feel like that wasn’t going to happen for a while.”

The concert will be a celebration of spring and music.

“Our first song is going to be ‘What A Wonderful World,’” Bailey said, “and amongst everything, we have ‘How Great Thou Art’ and ‘For the Beauty of the Earth.’”

The Prairie Angels Chorale, a local elementary school group under the direction of Nichole Schmidt, will join the Heartland Singers for a couple of songs.

“We’re really looking forward to working with them,” Bailey said.

Admission is free with a donation recommended to the Heartland Singers.