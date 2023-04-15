The Sioux Lookout Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution honored Helen Keslar with the Community Service Award on April 11 at the Lincoln County Historical Museum.

Keslar, a member of the Ready to Serve Volunteer Program, has logged over 22,000 hours in the past 23 years. She volunteers throughout our county to participate more fully through significant service.

She enhances reading at elementary schools, weeds flower beds, takes tickets at sporting events, greets visitors, and helps at area events.

In addition, Helen Keslar serves on the RSVP advisory council and volunteers at the office four days a week. Congratulations to a life well lived.