Help tackle need by giving blood to Red Cross

As fall approaches, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood and kick off the season with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them, the organization said in a press release.
While summer winds down, the Red Cross said it is concerned that the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant and a potentially active hurricane season may further challenge the ability to collect and meet hospital demand. In recent weeks, the Red Cross has seen blood donor turnout decline by nearly 10% while hospital demand continues to outpace donations. This decline is believed to be due to multiple reasons, including the continued effects of the pandemic on blood drive cancellations and donor availability as well as back-to-school preparations for many families.
Make a game plan to donate — patients are relying on the kindness of blood and donors for their continued treatment. Schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Those who give on Sept. 3 to 7 will receive a 16-ounce Red Cross campfire mug, while supplies last.
Donors who come to give throughout the month of September will receive a free haircut coupon by email from Sport Clips Haircuts.
Having a stable blood supply is the best defense against a shortage. This September, donors can do good and look good when they give blood or platelets as part of the Red Cross and Sport Clips “Tackle the Need. Give Blood.” campaign.
Those who come to give blood or platelets Sept. 1 to 30 will receive a coupon for a free haircut via email several days after their donation. The coupon is valid through Nov. 30 at participating Sport Clips locations. Donors must have a valid email address on record to receive the coupon.
The Red Cross and Sport Clips encourage donors to use the hashtag “TackleTheNeed” to share their new looks and invite others to give.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities through Sept. 15:
Dundy County
» Benklemen: Noon to 6 p.m., Sept. 8, 4-H Exhibit Building, 70495 Ave. 338, Fairgrounds.
Frontier County
» Eustis: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sept. 13, Legion Hall, 108 North Main St.
Keith County
» Ogallala: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 14, Ogallala Fair Building, 1100 W. Third St.
» Noon to 6 p.m., Sept. 15, Ogallala Fair Building, 1100 W. Third St.
Lincoln County