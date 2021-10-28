Henri conference draws attendees from all over

The first National Henri Conference attracted attendees from around the world during the weekend of Oct. 15, according to a press release.

The conference was at the Robert Henri Museum, 218 E. Eighth St. in Cozad, and the Paulsen Conference Center, Highway 30.

Members of the Henri family were in attendance, including Henri cousin Creg LeClair of Lexington, Massachussetts, and his sisters Michelle LeClair of New York state and Janet LeClaire of South Carolina.

The conference included tours of the Henri home, as well as talks on Henri’s impact and legacy. The event closed with a guided tour of the Museum of Nebraska Art’s Robert Henri collection.

“This has been a wonderful event for our community,” said Peter Osbourne, executive director of the Robert Henri Museum and Gallery. “I was so pleased with the Henri enthusiasts who came from Dubai; the West Coast including San Diego; the East Coast including Washington, D.C.; a professor from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a variety of cities in Nebraska.”