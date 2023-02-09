LINCOLN — "Henrietta Solway" is a new play commissioned by the National Willa Cather Center, and on Feb. 24 and 25 it's coming to the Lied Center.

Created by Animal Engine Theater Company, "Henrietta Solway" combines the short fiction and serialized novels of Pulitzer Prize-winning author and Nebraska native Willa Cather into one story. Created and performed by Carrie Brown, Katie Hartman and Karim Muasher, and directed by Melinda Jean Ferraraccio and Lindsey Hope Pearlman.

Henrietta Solway was originally scheduled to be performed twice at the Lied, but a third performance was added due to popular demand. The current schedule is 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 24, and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25.

Tickets are available at liedcenter.org, 402-472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office. Live webcast tickets are also available for the Feb. 25 performance.