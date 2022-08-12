Hepburn: 70 years age gap surprisingly makes sense

Jeanie decided when she retired, she needed something to keep her busy. Her answer? Her great grandson, Bentley. I have listened to many Bentley stories, I have met Bentley via my iPad and we have even had a few conversations on the phone.

Bentley is 4 years old and Jeanie is almost 74. There is 70 years difference, but somehow they seem to have more fun than you could imagine.

Jeanie says it is because senior citizens and kiddos are a lot alike. Not having kids of my own, or grandkids, I was curious. When Jeanie was done rattling off all the similarities I had to admit, she was right.

They don’t have to go to work.

They love to tell each other stories. Seniors tell of the olden days, the kiddos make them up as they go along.

They both think the other is so smart and so talented and so creative.

They are always looking for something. Seniors walk into a room and cannot remember why they came in and what they wanted. Kiddos can never find their shoes. (Ever.)

Games are fun. Candyland is the current favorite and Jeanie says she can’t wait to teach him how to play checkers. Like her grandma did with her.

They can both fall asleep at the drop of a hat. They will be sound to sleep with their heads bobbing. If you ask, "Are you tired," both will say no.

They love to snuggle on the couch and they are always in the same room because they love being together.

Picking flowers each morning and having a bouquet of flowers on the kitchen table make them both smile.

Jeanie and Bentley sit in the yard swing together all summer and watch the clouds and comment on what a beautiful day it is. Long conversations take place on the swing.

4-year-olds and 74 year-olds are very content with simple things.

When you first think about it, it really doesn’t make sense that a senior citizen and a 4-year-old wouldn’t think hanging out together is the greatest thing. Jeanie and Bentley will tell you different.

When Jeanie and I are getting ready to type my column, Bentley is sometimes there and he just has to be involved. He squirms on Jeanie lap and wants to be included. He knows I am Jeanie’s friend so he wants to be my friend too because whatever Jeanie does, he has to do it too.