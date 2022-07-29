Hepburn: I could hold my own when it came to boy cousins

Almost everyone has cousins, and everyone probably made many fond memories with their cousins.

It seemed only logical that I would talk about my cousins on the tail of just telling you about my brothers.

The sons and daughter of my mom’s and dad’s siblings included 16 boy cousins and six girl cousins. Not only were the boy cousins close in age, but they were also close in location.

Some of the girls were much older than me and the rest were much younger, but the boys were all close to my age. And they were only a bike ride away. So, needless to say, I always tagged along with the boys; I followed the boys and pretty much made a nuisance of myself.

I am sure they got tired of hearing my mom say, “Wait for Mary Jane.”

I am also sure you would be surprised to hear me say I was a tomboy, but I really had no choice — if I wanted to hang with the boys I had to keep up with the boys. I could hold my own at baseball or kick ball. I could run faster than some of them and I could put them to shame at basketball.

I spent a great deal of time with my cousin Joe. His mom and my mom were sisters, so it wasn’t unusual to spend much of our time together. Our fathers were best friends who loved to fish together. We shared meals every week. On Tuesday my dad made chili and on Friday Joe’s dad fried the fish.

Joe was like another big brother. He was two years older than me and treated me just like his little sister, which could at times be challenging.

Joe was a little ornery and tended to act before he thought. One memory will always be my favorite Joe story, although what happened wasn’t my favorite.

Our parents went to the Orange Bowl game. Joe stayed with us at our house. Our favorite babysitter, Nona, came to the house and did her best to keep us out of trouble

The first morning Joe took off running and met up with the front door that didn’t open. He crashed right into the glass door, shattering it into hundreds of pieces.

Although Joe was fine, we all had to carefully help clean up the mess that Joe caused on our front porch. Nona was a bit annoyed with Joe. She knew him well because she cleaned their house, so antics with Joe were never a surprise to Nona.

That evening Nona made pancakes. We were all sitting at the kitchen table. Joe picked up the brand-new bottle of Aunt Jemima syrup. There was a plug that had to be removed before the syrup would run out of the bottle. Unbeknownst to Joe, Nona had removed the plug when she set it on the table. Joe picked it up believing the plug was still in it. As a joke he held it over my head laughing. Then he laughed even harder when he realized the syrup really was running all over my hair and clothes. I can still remember my University of Wyoming sweatshirt that Jim gave me, slowly soaking up the syrup.

To say the least, I was not happy with him. In two hours, I was supposed to meet my friends at the Starlight Skate Center on East Fourth.

I had to wash my hair, put it in rollers, sit under the dryer, then change my clothes, comb and walk in the door smiling, like the Joe events of the day never happened.

It is a good thing I am a forgiving person.