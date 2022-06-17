Hepburn: June 18

It finally happened. COVID reared its ugly head. It took two years before it got me

Officially, I am just one of many, many, many people who have endured this virus. Everybody’s journey is different. However, I would like to take you along on my journey.

It is important that I tell you about the highlights and stress how important it was to stay positive.

Once the nose test showed that I did have COVID-19, I was whisked away with others who tested positive. We literally went without any of our belongings. All my beautiful reminders of faith and hope were left behind in my room All of my pictures and plaques and other inspiring words of wisdom stayed in my room. I felt lost without them.

The girls that took care of me knew I had strong faith, but they quickly learned just how strong as they saw my faith in action every day.

While I was waiting for the virus to subside, I recited cards that people had sent me. There were seven cards on my door in my own room; even though I couldn’t see them, I remembered every word. More cards arrived and I read each of them every day

I had to put on my big-girl panties because all the luxuries that I was so used to in my old room were gone for the duration of COVID. I realized how I took for granted many things. My Alexa, my telephone, my fridge full of snacks and my computer, all of these are things that make my life fuller and more fun.

Conversations with others was so limited and I am a people person. Listening to my favorite music was not possible without Alexa. Sharing candy with others was out. And sending cards could not happen because they were in my old room. Life was certainly not as I would have preferred and was used to.

I did still have my iPad and treasured conversations with a few friends. I sang a lot of old songs I learned at Bible school and took them to heart (“Do Lord,” “Jacob’s Ladder” and “Kumbaya”), and most importantly, I prayed a lot.

I prayed that no one else would get sick. I prayed that others that were sick would get well. I praised and thanked God as He carried me through this. Many of my devotions were so perfect for what was happening, and I always shared them with the CNAs.

It was a time of isolation, but also a time of reflection. I thanked God for His closeness and for being able to hear His voice and feel His presence. Spending time alone leads to serious contemplation. Priorities change and your thoughts become more focused.

When COVID is present, those caring for us wear special personal protective equipment. Their yellow flowing gowns reminded of angels. I loved when they came in, whether for a meal or for meds, and each time it reminded me of God’s care and it always made me smile.

I am counting my blessings and I want each of you reading this to know I am recovering very well. My feistiness has kept me going and I will be back in my own wonderful room this weekend.

What a learning experience this has been.