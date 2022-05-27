Hepburn: May 28

Karen Brown, in her 80s, and I are tablemates at Linden Court. We have had many wonderful conversations three times a day, so we have become good friends. As we were talking about upcoming Memorial Day, she had very special feelings about honoring those who have served.

Karen has three sons who served a combined total of 67 years in the military. Two served in the Army and one in the Navy.

Their father, Wayne Sailors, also served in the Air Force for 12 years.

When the boys were younger, she and her husband always encouraged a life of service to our country. After the death of her husband, Karen remarried and had another son. Her second husband also served in the Army. Karen and Howard Leach continued to support the idea of serving.

Karen expressed, “I knew serving their country would make men out of these young boys.”

One son enlisted in ’77, another in ’78 and the last in ’91. Terry, the oldest, served in Germany with the Army, Jim served in the Navy on four different ships and Scott deployed two times to Iraq with the Army.

“I was always proud that they were in the service. It was meant to be. If they had second thoughts, they did not tell me,” Karen shared.

Although she was a proud service mama, she was scared to death. Karen stated, “I never let them know. Sometimes I broke down at night when I was alone. My God was always with me.”

Karen is currently a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, and has been for the last 52 years, as well as the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary for 12 years.

To all the service moms today, you are the unsung heroes. Your sacrifice is as great as those of your children. As we honor those who served we also say thank you to the mothers and fathers of our soldiers.

“We Remember,” by The Skit Guys.

“Today we bow our heads. It’s not an easy day, for today we remember.

We focus our memory on those who served our great nation.

Today we set aside our differences and remember those who gave their lives for freedom.

We remember that it is because of their sacrifice that we can be different. And in their sacrifice, we find common ground.

And they will rise up as if they had eagles wings, they run without growing weary, they walk without getting tired.

We remember the brothers and sisters who fought on our behalf. While their brothers and sisters prayed for their safe return.

We remember the sons and daughters who carried the flag of democracy. While their parents placed flags on their lapels and front porches.

We remember the dads and moms who stood watch at the door of war. While their children stood watch at home.

We remember that they paid the ultimate price for our freedom.

Today we kneel and remember with compassion and love we turn our memory to the lives of those who served on our behalf.

We honor those who have fallen in service.

And we hold tight to Jesus’ words: “Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.”