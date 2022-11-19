Heritage Local and The Espresso Shop partner up

New online local foods marketplace, Heritage Local Co., has added another vendor to their lineup. Heritage Local has partnered with North Platte entrepreneur Brandon Raby, owner of The Espresso Shop, bringing small batch coffee beans to their current list of local food offerings, the company said in a press release.
Established in 2014, The Espresso Shop is a community focused coffee shop providing made-to-order breakfasts, brunches and lunches.
Raby's most recent endeavor involves roasting his own unique array of fresh, small batch coffee beans. Each bag of beans is roasted in house in North Platte.
“The Espresso Shop is a local gem and we are proud to be working with Brandon to forward Heritage Local Co.’s mission of supporting outstanding local producers, artisans & entrepreneurs," said Maysa Hammond, Heritage Local Co. market manager. "People like Brandon who are willing to take risks and explore opportunities are what keeps our community vibrant and buzzing. We believe the future is local, and hope to encourage and educate our community on the benefits of supporting area producers first. Heritage Local Co just makes doing so that much easier.”