Heritage Ventures wins 2021 Hormel Business Competition

In their business plan for Heritage Acres Drive-thru Market, Chris and Paul Sandberg of Stratton said they will use the money to expand their farmer’s market established in July of last year from their website heritageacres.net.

They sell their own products as well as food items from other local producers. They specialize in foods grown sustainably by small producers and “put emphasis on high-quality, nutrient-dense foods.” Their website with no-contact delivery methods makes it easy for consumers to buy local foods. They employ one full-time employee and four part time.

The second-place presentation of Impact Closet Boutique LLC included plans to expand their mobile women’s clothing boutique based from their driveway, taking their 30-foot, enclosed mobile shop throughout the area. The boutique, structured as a sole proprietorship of the couple, was established to create a space that guests would “feel like they were shopping from a brick and mortar storefront.” They opened Sept. 1, traveling to their first “pop up” and have held more than 35 popup events. Their goal is to return to communities on a more regular basis, while building social media, and creation of an app.