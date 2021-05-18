Hero Flight Association raising funds for state veterans cemetery

The Hall County Hero Flight Association is raising funds to make the Nebraska Veterans Home Cemetery in Grand Island a Nebraska State Veterans Cemetery, according to a press release.
The association is aiming to raise $750,000 by Aug. 1. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration will cover the remaining $7.5 million.
For more information, contact the Hall County Veterans Service Office at 308-385-5065.
