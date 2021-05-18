 Skip to main content
Hero Flight Association raising funds for state veterans cemetery
Hero Flight Association raising funds for state veterans cemetery

The Hall County Hero Flight Association is raising funds to make the Nebraska Veterans Home Cemetery in Grand Island a Nebraska State Veterans Cemetery, according to a press release.

The association is aiming to raise $750,000 by Aug. 1. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration will cover the remaining $7.5 million.

For more information, contact the Hall County Veterans Service Office at 308-385-5065.

