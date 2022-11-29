Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland, two ramps at Enders to reopen

Three boat ramps at Sutherland Reservoir and Enders state recreation areas will reopen to the public Nov. 29 after several improvements were completed, Nebraska Game and Parks said in a press release.

At Sutherland, the erosion under the Hershey Beach boat ramp has been repaired, and rock riprap has been placed along both sides of the ramp to prevent future erosion from occurring.

Other improvements include restoring rock riprap and the walking surface to the breakwater structure, as well as installing lighting in the parking area.

This project was funded through the sale of fishing permits and the Nebraska Game and Parks Aquatic Habitat Fund.

At Enders, improvements were made to the Area A and No Name Bay boat ramps. They include double-lane ramps, Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant parking pads, breakwaters to protect the ramps, gravel parking areas, and pull-through access to the ramps.

No Name Bay also has a new gravel kayak launch. New lighting likely will be installed at both ramps in 2023.

Docks are not yet in the water at the Enders ramps. A new dock will be installed at the Area A ramp later, and repairs still are being made to the No Name Bay dock. A separate announcement will be made when the docks are in service.

The Enders project was made possible through a United States Coast Guard Office of Boating Safety grant and the Aquatic Habitat Stamp.

Questions about either project can be directed to ngpc.boataccess@nebraska.gov.