Hershey buys pole saw with grant

The Village of Hershey purchased a pole saw using funds from a $500 Lean on LARM Safety Grant. Shelby Morrison, village clerk, applied for the grant to aid staff in trimming high tree branches or areas that are hard to manage, according to a press release.
"A pole saw helps keep our guys on the ground and minimizes safety risks," Morrison said. "Having a pole saw on hand also gives the Village of Hershey another tool to use in the cases of natural disasters when a lot of clean-up is necessary."
The League Association of Risk Management is a Nebraska risk management pool that provides Lean on LARM Safety Grants to its members.