Leadership Development Events

Ten Hershey FFA members participated in four different Leadership Development Events on Dec. 11, 2022.

Extemporaneous speaking: Calie Troyer, blue ribbon; and Ali Vaughn, blue ribbon.

Employment skills: Kandice Thompson, purple ribbon.

Creed speaking: Cale Russman, blue ribbon.

Parliamentary procedure: Bryce Bode, Dason Hayes, Blaine Schrotberger, Emma and Ethan Elliott and Tydus Naranjo, team red ribbon.

Career Development Events

On Dec. 25, the first round of District 9 Career Development Events were hosted at the D&N Center in North Platte. The Hershey FFA chapter had 16 FFA members compete in 3 different events.

Veterinary science (21 Teams, 93 Competitors):

Team 1 (seventh place): Kinley Crow, red ribbon; Kiley Palu, white ribbon; Presley Tridle, white ribbon; and Paiton Tridle.

Team 2 (19th place): Amelia Walter, red ribbon; Paige Tridle, Addison Frederick and Maureen Garza-Salinas.

Team 3: Chris Miller.

Agronomy (13 Teams, 61 Competitors):

Team 1 (11th place): Wyatt Sachtjen, red ribbon; Landon Kennicutt, Drew Hoelscher and Bailey Bell.

Agricultural mechanics (21 Teams, 78 Competitors):

Team 1 (eighth place): Will Fisher, red ribbon); Koltar Rahn, Drew Hoelscher and Zach Edmonds.

Hershey FFA member to perform at state

Kristyn Woolley of the Hershey FFA Chapter will be performing in the soprano section of the Nebraska FFA State Choir at the 2023 Nebraska FFA State Convention. The Nebraska State FFA Convention is March 29-31 in Lincoln.