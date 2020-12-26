Hershey High School concludes one-act season

HERSHEY — Hershey High School one-act season ended on the last day of November. The one-act production was “She Kills Monsters” about Agnes, a senior in high school who unexpectedly loses her sister, after ignoring her and never really getting to know her. She finds her sister’s notebook and asks one of her sister’s friends to help her understand what she had written in it. It was a game layout. Agnes plays the game with the help of her sister’s friend and comes to meet her sisters friends and how she helped each one of them deal with their problems like bullying and being different in school.
Results from the season:
North Platte: Blue and Gold 1, Nov. 9.
» Best overall actress: Addilyn Wilson.
» Outstanding performance awards: Reagan Hudson, Tyler Abbott.
» Overall place: Second.
Cozad Invitational Nov. 12.
» Outstanding performance awards: Brooke Bode, Brandy Bode, Addilyn Wilson, Ruby Nutter.
» Best technical crew award.
» No overall placings given out.
Gothenburg Invitational:
» Fifth place.
» Outstanding performance awards: Brooke Bode, Jane Fischer.
SPVA Conference at Chase County:
» Outstanding performance awards: Third place all conference: Brooke Bode. Fourth place all conference: Addilyn Wilson.
» Overall place: Second.
Districts C1-6 at Bridgeport.
» Outstanding performance awards: Ruby Nutter, Addilyn Wilson, Calie Troyer, Tyler Abbott, Reace Anderson, Brooke Bode, Reagan Hudson.
Overall cast and crew:
» Narrator: Jane Fischer.
» Tilly/Tillius the Paladin: Ruby Nutter.
» Agnes Evens: Addilyn Wilson.
» Chuck: Tyler Abbott.
» Lilith/Lily: Brooke Bode.
» Kaliope/Kelly: Calie Troyer.
» Orcus/Ronnie: Reagan Hudson.
» Vera/Farrah the Fairy: Eva McConnell.
» Miles/Gelatinous Blob: Reace Anderson.
» Evil Tina: Evelyn Lewis.
» Evil Gabbi: Brandy Bode.
» The Beholder: Eryka Anderson.
Crew: