Hershey High School concludes one-act season

HERSHEY — Hershey High School one-act season ended on the last day of November. The one-act production was “She Kills Monsters” about Agnes, a senior in high school who unexpectedly loses her sister, after ignoring her and never really getting to know her. She finds her sister’s notebook and asks one of her sister’s friends to help her understand what she had written in it. It was a game layout. Agnes plays the game with the help of her sister’s friend and comes to meet her sisters friends and how she helped each one of them deal with their problems like bullying and being different in school.