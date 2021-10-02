Hershey man among winners in Nebraska Beef Passport

KEARNEY — Nine winners were selected out of the thousands of participants in the first year of the Nebraska Beef Council’s Good Life Great Steaks Beef Passport program.

Mary Jo Keenan of Hastings was the grand prize winner, receiving a $500 beef bundle from Custom Pack Inc. and a “Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner” Cabela’s Cooler. Submitted passports with at least 11 stamps were eligible for the top prize.

“I was excited to hear that I won,” Keenan said. “I’m looking forward to hosting friends and family for dinner and enjoying more fantastic beef.”

The beef passport encouraged Nebraskans and tourists to visit participating restaurants throughout the state, order beef menu items and collect stamps for their chance to win prizes. The program was launched May 1 and concluded Sept. 10. Over 5,000 stamps were collected during the 19-week promotion. Passports were requested from over 600 communities and 39 states.