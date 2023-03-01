The Hershey Public Schools music department received a $700 Applegate Grant to purchase classroom instruments.
The instruments support the Kodaly-inspired teaching at the elementary and secondary levels in the vocal classroom with teacher Sara Anderson, according to a press release.
This method of teaching emphasizes all modes of learning, and the classroom instruments will provide a way for students to have more hands-on experiences in the music classroom.
Applegate Grants are given to Lincoln County schools to assist in providing innovative classroom experiences for all students.