Hershey names two snow plows in annual Nebraska Department of Transportation contest

LINCOLN — Hershey is among the schools to help name a Nebraska Department of Transportation snow plow as part of the annual "Name a Snowplow" contest.

The school named two plows Super Scooper and Power Pusher as part of the annual contest. Perkins County also named two snow plows Plow Wow KaPow! and Oh No Snow!

With almost 700 submissions by elementary school students from throughout the state, the list was narrowed down to 16 winners, two from each of NDOT’s eight highway districts.

According to Shannon Ankeny, NDOT director of communications and public policy, the creativity of students’ submissions was impressive once again, making it difficult to narrow down the list. Winning names also included Plowabunga, Snow Big Deal and Snowbi-Wan Kenobi.

“We received entries from all corners of the state, including Crawford, Sidney, Falls City, and Pender,” Ankeny said. “Not only is it a chance for students to get involved, but it is also a great way to recognize our hardworking snowplow drivers and maintenance workers who are often the unsung heroes in keeping our roads safe during and after winter weather.”

The selected plows will be branded with their new monikers and will be updated on NDOT’s plows.nebraska.gov and on 511.nebraska.gov where the name and location of each plow will be available in real time.