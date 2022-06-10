Hershey native begins work on Hollywood Eucharistic miracles film

Hershey native Katy Bodenhamer recently began working on a film about Eucharistic miracles being produced in Hollywood.

Bodenhamer is an actress who has performed in commercials and films. She is currently involved as an actress in the current film both as an actress and in fundraising, according to a press release.

“This message of the true presence of Jesus in the Eucharist needs to get out into the world,” Bodenhamer said. “Please help us get this movie made and accessible to countries around the globe.”

The movie production is “100% donation-based, so we can make the film in its full truth, without Hollywood producers changing it,” Bodenhamer said.

In the film there are interviews with notable figures such as theologian Scott Hahn, the Rev. Donald Calloway and Blessed Carlo Acutis’ mother Andrea Acutis.

Bodenhamer will play the part of Veronica in the film.

“This film will be one of a kind and will be continually watched for years to come, communicating the true meaning of the Holy Eucharist,” Bodenhamer said.

Donations can be made at eucharisticmiraclesmovie.com and larger donations give special access and a producer credit.

“Help us spread the faith,” Bodenhamer said. “God bless.”