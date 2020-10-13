Hershey, Stapleton, Sutherland public schools and NCTA receive grant for education

The Nebraska State Board of Education awarded reVISION grants to schools across the state to help develop Nebraska’s talent pipelines for economic growth and workforce development, while strengthening high school career and technical education programs.

The competitive Perkins reVISION Action Grant program provides funds for secondary school districts to help implement the reVISION Action Plan developed in the reVISION process. Only activities that align with high-skill, high-wage, and high-demand occupations are considered for funding.

Eleven grants were awarded supporting 12 districts and two colleges for a total of $911,763.

The 2020-21 Perkins reVISION Action Grant recipients in the Telegraph coverage area are Hershey Public Schools, Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, Stapleton Public Schools and Sutherland Public Schools.

Funds for the action grants are provided by the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act of 2006, Reserve Funds, and Statewide Leadership Funds.