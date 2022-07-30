 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hershey teen wins Red Willow Rodeo Junior Queen title

  • 0
Hershey teen wins Red Willow Rodeo Junior Queen title

Angellynn Wardyn of Hershey won the Red Willow Rodeo Junior Queen title in McCook on Saturday.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF DAPHNE’S PHOTOGRAPHY

Hershey teen Angellynn Wardyn won the Red Willow Rodeo Jr. Queen title this past weekend in McCook.

Wardyn competed in speech, modeling, interview, test and horsemanship against one other contestant. She won the knowledge, speech and personality categories to be crowned the Red Willow Rodeo Junior Queen at the Red Willow County Rodeo Saturday night, according to a press release.

She will spend the next year traveling and serving as a representative for the Red Willow Rodeo and Pageant as well as the sport of rodeo. The title of Red Willow Rodeo Princess was won by Brooklynn Tidyman of Maywood and Red Willow Rodeo Queen was won by Amber Gonzales of McCook.

Wardyn is the 13-year-old daughter of Kris and Steve Wardyn of Hershey. She will be an eighth grader at Hershey High School this fall. She participates in volleyball, track, 4-H, hippology and junior rodeo. In her free time she loves to show her Australian and German shepherds. Angellyn would like to make it to the NFR and become a livestock vet as she gets older.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Will you try it? Velveeta has made a cheese-infused vodka

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News