Hershey teen wins Red Willow Rodeo Junior Queen title

Hershey teen Angellynn Wardyn won the Red Willow Rodeo Jr. Queen title this past weekend in McCook.

Wardyn competed in speech, modeling, interview, test and horsemanship against one other contestant. She won the knowledge, speech and personality categories to be crowned the Red Willow Rodeo Junior Queen at the Red Willow County Rodeo Saturday night, according to a press release.

She will spend the next year traveling and serving as a representative for the Red Willow Rodeo and Pageant as well as the sport of rodeo. The title of Red Willow Rodeo Princess was won by Brooklynn Tidyman of Maywood and Red Willow Rodeo Queen was won by Amber Gonzales of McCook.

Wardyn is the 13-year-old daughter of Kris and Steve Wardyn of Hershey. She will be an eighth grader at Hershey High School this fall. She participates in volleyball, track, 4-H, hippology and junior rodeo. In her free time she loves to show her Australian and German shepherds. Angellyn would like to make it to the NFR and become a livestock vet as she gets older.