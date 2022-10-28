Hershey to receive new school bus through Clean School Bus Program

LENEXA, Kan. — Hershey Public Schools will receive $395,000 to purchase a new school bus through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program rebate competition.

The administration awarded nearly $2.2 million the Infrastructure Law to six school districts in Nebraska. The grants will help school districts purchase six clean school buses that will accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles and produce cleaner air in and around schools and communities, according to a press release.

Nebraska school districts receiving clean school bus funding through today’s announcement include:

Hay Springs Public Schools – One school bus for $305,000.

Hershey Public Schools – One school bus for $395,000.

McCool Junction Public Schools – One school bus for $395,000.

Raymond Central Public Schools – One school bus for $395,000.

Southern School District 1 – One school bus for $395,000.

Summerland Public Schools – One school bus for $395,000.

In May, EPA announced the availability of $500 million for its Clean School Bus Program.

At this time, the agency has selected 389 applications totaling $913 million to support the purchase of 2,463 buses, 95% of which will be electric. EPA will distribute awards to school districts in all 50 states, Washington D.C., along with several federally recognized Tribes and U.S. territories.

School districts identified as priority areas serving low-income rural, and Tribal students make up 99% of the projects that were selected. More applications are under review, and the agency plans to select more to reach the full $965 million in the coming weeks.