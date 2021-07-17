Higgins named region NJCAA ambassador

North Platte Community College head softball coach Janelle Higgins has been designated as an Equity, Diversity and Inclusion region ambassador for the National Junior College Athletic Association.

According to the NJCAA, a total of 39 individuals from across the country serve as ambassadors. Applicants went through a stringent, multi-round process before being selected, and Higgins was the only one chosen from Nebraska.

The ambassadors have the responsibility of collaborating with the NJCAA Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Council and the Racial Equality subcommittee to promote and advance equity, diversity and inclusion within the NJCAA.

The ambassadors have also been tasked with developing a working framework to form the inaugural Equity, Diversity and Inclusion region committees and with leading their respective regions in Equity, Diversity and Inclusion initiatives.

Additionally, the newly appointed region ambassadors will train with RISE, a national nonprofit that educates and empowers the sports community to eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations.

More information about the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Council can be found a njcaa.org/about/councils/equity/directory.