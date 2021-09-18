Historian Henry Louis Gates to speak at Holland Center

Historian and filmmaker Henry Louis Gates Jr. will speak at the Governor’s Lecture in the Humanities at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Holland Performing Arts Center in Omaha.

Due to the pandemic, the PBS host and Harvard scholar will speak virtually, rather than in person, according to a press release. William G. Thomas, angle chair in the humanities and professor of history at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will moderate.

Gates’ program will be preceded by a benefit reception supporting HN’s statewide programming and the presentation of the Sower Award in the Humanities to historian John R. Wunder. The event co-chairs are HN board members Beth Whited and former board member Mary Lopez.

To pre-register to view the free program, go to humanitiesnebraska.org/governors-lecture or call the HN office at 402-474-2131. The event is free.