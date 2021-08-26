Historic Ash Hollow Park presents ‘Pioneer Song’

Ash Hollow State Historic Park will be hosting “Pioneer Song,” a performance by The Great Bear Folk Theater from 4 to 5 p.m. MT on Sunday.

The theater group, consisting of a husband, wife and daughter trio, will be presenting an hour-long production, adapted from the play “Pioneer Song.” The play recounts the perilous journey many emigrants faced while traveling the Overland Trail in the mid 1800s, according to a press release from Nebraska Game and Parks.

The Great Bear Folk Theater, based out of Rexburg, Idaho, takes their passion for Oregon Trail history on the road to share their creative storytelling across the nation. The theater, ran by Lori and Ohmar Hansen, produces numerous plays, musicals and storytelling venues yearly.

“Doing the concert version captures the spirit of the musical, with the various women’s stories to tell, but allows us the ability to take it on tour to places and people that might not otherwise be able to experience it,” said Lori Prescott Hansen. Pioneer has been performed many times to an outstanding audience response.