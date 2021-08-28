Hoaglund honored for 22 years on LincUP

According to a press release from the organization, “He was an invaluable resource for law enforcement questions and public safety updates. Rich helped arrange for tours of the 911 Center and police station, shared information on first responder emergency response plans, and worked together with other community agencies to improve understanding of workplace violence.”

Hoaglund brought in fellow officers to discuss illegal drug abuse in Lincoln County as well as the role of School Resource Officers in the public schools. He maintained relationships with other first responders, worked cooperatively with UPRR special agents and was an active volunteer in efforts to improve shelter in place preparedness in emergency situations.

“We will genuinely miss having Rich Hoaglund on our LincUP panel,” said LincUP Facilitator Lorre McKeone, “He faithfully attended our meetings, ever ready to share information and work together with other community members to make North Platte a great place to live. His depth of knowledge and enduring commitment to the safety of our community made an impact that will not soon be forgotten.”

LincUP generally meets on the fourth Monday of each month, except for June and December. Members share concerns and information from interests they represent and take information back to the larger community. There is a public comment period from 5:15 to 5:25 p.m. which is open to anyone with questions or comments. If interested in learning more about LincUP or how you can serve on this panel, the public is encouraged to contact McKeone, at lorre@executiveextra.com.