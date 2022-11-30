 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Holiday show opens at McCook Fox Theater and runs Dec. 8-11

  • 0

The cast for this holiday season’s production of a Charles Dickens adaptation of “Christmas Carol” in McCook is stepping up preparations for the December run.

McCook Community College Theater Instructor Mark Hardiman will direct the production — a joint presentation by MCC and the Southwest Nebraska Community Theater Association. Rachel Witt is the assistant director and sound designer.

“Christmas Carol — a ghost story of Christmas” will star Don Harpst as Scrooge.

Performances will be at the McCook Fox Theatre at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9, and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 10 and 11. Tickets are $18, or $10 for students, and are available at Garrisons, online, at the box office one hour before the show or call 308-340-5746. To purchase tickets online, go to showtix4u.com/event-details/68758.

Cast in order of appearance:

People are also reading…

Charles Coleman — The Ghost of Jacob Marley.

Katrine Bogardus — The Ghost of Christmas Past, Belle, Older Belle.

Bryce Osterman —The Ghost of Christmas Present.

Don Harpst — Ebenezer Scrooge.

Ethan Poore — Bob Cratchit.

Konnor Witt — Fred, Fezziwig, Father, Shopper Lighthouse Keeper, Man with Monstrous Chin, Wealthy Man, Husband.

Erin Herron — The Portly Gentlewoman, Girl in Field, Mrs. Fezziwig, Mrs. Cratchit, Sister, Miner.

Matthew Herron — The Portly Gentleman, Young Scrooge, Shopper Helmsman, Topper, Red Faced Man.

Marcus Ingels — Caroler, Boy in a Field, Dick Wilkins, Bell’s son, Scrooge’s Corpse, Peter Cratchit, Lighthouse Keeper.

Ruth Malcom — Little Fan, Young Miss Fezziwig’s, Daughter, Belinda Cratchit.

Mindy Malcom — Fezziwig Party Guest, Mrs. Dilber.

Aubrey Neuffler — Miss Fezziwig, Cratchit Girl, Caroline.

Audrey Wilson — Miss. Fezziwig, Older Girl, Martha Cratchit, Sister, Third Businesswoman.

Roger Stupka — Fiddler, Old Man, Businessman, Wealthy Man, Undertaker’s Man, Polterer.

Benjamin Murillo — Older Boy, Little Bob.

Caleb Stark — Tiny Tim, Ignorance.

Olivia Johnson — Niece, Charwoman, Caroline.

Production staff:

Mark Hardiman — director/adapter.

Rachel Witt — assistant director/sound designer.

Delaney Dewey — stage manager.

August Roy — dialect/design coach.

Physical design staff:

Russell Ankerson — sound reinforcement design.

Sheryl Havens — costume design.

Charles Froman — set construction.

Chuck Trail Set — design/construction.

Dian Trail — set design/scenic painting.

Jim Pleinis — set design/construction.

John Trail — set design/construction.

Charlotte Froman — scenic painting.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

4 reasons to gift thrift store finds this year

4 reasons to gift thrift store finds this year

Secondhand gifts are better for your wallet, your community and the environment. Not convinced? Here are four big benefits of secondhand gifts, plus a few tips and ideas to help you thrift a gift this holiday season.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Easy ways to reduce your screen time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News