Holland Performing Arts brings jazz shows

OMAHA — Omaha Performing Arts has announced two jazz performances coming to the Holland Performing Arts Center next month. Tickets for Ranky Tanky and Jason Moran and the Bandwagon are on sale. Starting ticket prices range from $20 to $22 at ticketomaha.com. O-pa is also offering these performances via live streaming for ticket purchasers unable to attend, according to a press release.
» Ranky Tanky, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 5.
Executive Director of the Great Plains Black History Museum Eric Ewing will share details about Omaha’s rich jazz history at 6:30 p.m. in the lobby before the performance.
Grammy Award winning Ranky Tanky performs music born from the Gullah culture in America’s southeastern Sea Island region, with mixtures of gospel, funk, R&B and jazz. Ranky Tanky’s music ranges from playful game songs to ecstatic shouts, from soulful spirituals to delicate lullabies. Ranky Tanky is made up of singer Quiana Parler, guitarist Clay Ross, trumpeter Charlton Singleton, bassist Kevin Hamilton and drummer Quentin Baxter. Their debut 2017 album soared to the top spot on the Billboard, iTunes and Amazon Jazz Charts.
The Omaha community is also invited to join Ranky Tanky for a discussion Thursday at 5:30 p.m. This event is part of O-pa’s Voices AMPLIFIED! series, created to amplify artists in diverse cultures. This discussion will examine the rich music and history of the Gullah culture. Find more information at o-pa.org.
» Jason Moran and The Bandwagon, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 18, Holland Center.
Want to learn more about the various styles of jazz? Be in the lobby at 6:30 p.m. for a performative session on the differences and compliments between classical and contemporary jazz with Omaha’s Shawn Bell Trio.
Jazz pianist Jason Moran has established himself as risk-taker and innovator of new directions for jazz. In almost every category that matters — improvisation, composition, group concept, repertoire, technique and experimentation — Moran, and his group The Bandwagon — with bassist Tarus Mateen and drummer Nasheet Waits — have challenged the status quo, earning a reputation as “the future of jazz.”
The Blue Note Records recording artist has produced ten albums and six film soundtracks, including scores for Ava DuVernay’s films “Selma” and “13th.” Moran is also the artistic director for jazz at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.
Masks are required during these performances and seating is limited to allow for social distancing. Ticket buyers who cannot attend in-person may watch the concerts from home. More information can be found at ticketomaha.com/faqs.