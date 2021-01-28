Holland Performing Arts brings jazz shows

OMAHA — Omaha Performing Arts has announced two jazz performances coming to the Holland Performing Arts Center next month. Tickets for Ranky Tanky and Jason Moran and the Bandwagon are on sale. Starting ticket prices range from $20 to $22 at ticketomaha.com. O-pa is also offering these performances via live streaming for ticket purchasers unable to attend, according to a press release.

» Ranky Tanky, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 5.

Executive Director of the Great Plains Black History Museum Eric Ewing will share details about Omaha’s rich jazz history at 6:30 p.m. in the lobby before the performance.

Grammy Award winning Ranky Tanky performs music born from the Gullah culture in America’s southeastern Sea Island region, with mixtures of gospel, funk, R&B and jazz. Ranky Tanky’s music ranges from playful game songs to ecstatic shouts, from soulful spirituals to delicate lullabies. Ranky Tanky is made up of singer Quiana Parler, guitarist Clay Ross, trumpeter Charlton Singleton, bassist Kevin Hamilton and drummer Quentin Baxter. Their debut 2017 album soared to the top spot on the Billboard, iTunes and Amazon Jazz Charts.