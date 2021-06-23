Holly Edgell will lead Neb. Public Media reporting in Midwest

LINCOLN — Longtime journalist and editor Holly Edgell will become the first managing editor of NPR’s Midwest Newsroom, a journalism collaborative that includes Nebraska Public Media, NPM said in a press release. The regional hub creates greater capacity for local, in-depth and investigative news reporting. Other partner stations in the Midwest Newsroom include Iowa Public Radio, St. Louis Public Radio and KCUR, the NPR radio station in Kansas City.

The four stations collaborate to bring citizens a deeper dive into stories that are important to the Midwest, as well as share stories with the nation and the world on NPR’s newscasts, news magazine programs and digital platforms. Edgell will help define the editorial vision for this four-state collaboration and develop execution strategies.

“This will be the first full year of our participation in the NPR Midwest Journalism Hub, and we are already reaping the benefits of having a data journalist on staff as part of that collaboration. We are committed to expanding our local news service across all platforms,” said Nebraska Public Media General Manager and CEO Mark Leonard.

Prior to joining NPR’s Midwest Newsroom, Edgell was project manager and assistant editor for Side Effects Public Media and WFYI in Indianapolis, Indiana. She managed health and education community engagement efforts and acted as supervising producer for the podcast, “Sick.” She also served as editor for the Sharing America, a project covering the intersection of race, identity and culture.