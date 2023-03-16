As a part of the 50th anniversary celebration of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in North Platte, the church is conducting a baby shower to benefit a local nonprofit agency. New baby items are being accepted which will be donated to the Women's Resource Center in North Platte. Items needed are size 4, 5 and 6 diapers and pull ups, baby clothes size newborn to six months and baby hygiene items.
The baby shower collection will be held at weekend services on March 25 and 26, according to a press release from the church. Donors are also welcome to drop off items anytime during office hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the church, 2801 West E St., North Platte.