Holy Spirit Fall Festival will serve drive-thru turkey dinner

Holy Spirit Catholic Church’s annual Fall Festival will still serve a full turkey dinner, but as a drive-thru event this year.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the church, 2801 West E St. Signs will be posted to direct vehicles.

Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and younger.

The event also includes two raffles. One offers cash prizes of $1,000, $500 and $250. The other is for a chance to win an Indian dinner for eight by the Rev.Vidya Sagar Arikotla, the church’s pastor.