North Platte Public Library offering Creation Station workshops

» Triple Monogram Button — 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon Saturday: Using the library’s one-inch button maker, participants can create a 3-button initial trio, with a choice of three letters on a themed background. These versa-back buttons will go on a key ring. Select from four background and font combinations and provide the three letters for the buttons when registering. The cost is $1 per person, and is limited to six people, age 5 and older. Children younger than 9 years old need to be accompanied by an adult. If you can’t attend that day but would still like to make a button trio, indicate that in the notes while registering and the library can schedule a time at a later date.