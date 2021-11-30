North Platte Public Library offering Creation Station workshops

The North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., is offering several Creation Station workshops for December, according to a press release.
Sign up for this month’s workshops by calling 308-535-8036, ext. 3320, or visit north-platte.libcal.com.
» Triple Monogram Button — 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon Saturday: Using the library’s one-inch button maker, participants can create a 3-button initial trio, with a choice of three letters on a themed background. These versa-back buttons will go on a key ring. Select from four background and font combinations and provide the three letters for the buttons when registering. The cost is $1 per person, and is limited to six people, age 5 and older. Children younger than 9 years old need to be accompanied by an adult. If you can’t attend that day but would still like to make a button trio, indicate that in the notes while registering and the library can schedule a time at a later date.
» Recipe Gift Bag Workshops — 6 p.m. Dec. 9 and Dec. 16: Participants will be able to select from a variety of hot beverage recipes images to print and heat press onto two cotton bags. The workshop fee is $5 per person and limited to four people per workshop time, for ages 12 and older. The library will not be providing ingredients from the recipes.
» Winter Apron Workshop — 6 p.m. Dec. 14: Participants may choose from a selection of seasonal or floral images for staff to heat-pressed onto an apron. The library has several colors of aprons available. Workshop fee is $8 and limited to four people, ages 12 and older.