Extension to host class on growing, cooking herbs

Nebraska Extension will host a hands-on class about growing and cooking with herbs both in person in Valentine and virtually via Zoom, according to a press release.

This hands-on class will start at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at Cherry County Extension Office, 365 N. Main St. This class is also available online through Zoom video conferencing for anyone interested in learning at a distance.

David Lott, Nebraska Extension horticulture educator, will teach participants about the different types of herbs that are easily grown in the home garden or indoors in containers with easy care growing suggestions for the entire year.

Pat Jones, Nebraska Extension foods nutrition and health educator, will teach how to harvest and prepare food with added flavor using herbs and spices.

Program participants will help plant a container herb garden, harvest, cook and store herbs in this class. Educational materials will be provided for all registered participants.

Please register at the Cherry County Office in Valentine by calling 402-376-1850 by Nov. 2.

For more information, call Lott at 308-532-2683.