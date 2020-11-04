Beneficial Landscapes: Now is the right time to break out those bulbs

Bulbs are a balm to the frozen soul after a long Nebraska winter. Those first snowdrops and crocus peeking through last year’s old leaves — or through the snow — can’t help but put a smile on your face and allow an exhalation of breath: We made it. Cool, fleshy, green-growing leaves coming out of the drab March soil ... bulbs would be wonderful even if they didn’t bloom. And what a variety. There’s a wide array of colors, shapes, sizes, forms and bloom times — from a dainty, early squill (Scilla bifolia) to a bold red “Kingsblood” late flowering tulip. Bulbs can range in height from 2 to 30 inches and give you bloom from February to late May. You can plant straight species or any of the hundreds of named cultivars.

Bulb planting is an act of future promise. Working with your hands in the soil is good for the soul, and planting bulbs is probably the last you’ll do of it until spring, so take advantage of your final opportunity of the year to play in the dirt. This year more than ever, we need that connection, the solace that relating to the natural world brings. It’s an activity that can be done safely, outdoors, with your children. Or plant them for an older friend or relative who will welcome the company now and the color in the spring.