North Platte UNL Extension to offer Master Gardener info session Sept. 28

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension program in North Platte will host a Master Gardener information session at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Lincoln County Extension office, 348 W. State Farm Road.

Master Gardener training will start across Nebraska in mid-January 2022, and this meeting will explain the sign-up process, fees and class structure.

Participants can also attend the hour-long program via Facebook Live at facebook.com/nebrgardener.

For more information, call David Lott, horticulture Extension educator at the Lincoln County Extension Office, at 308-532-2683.