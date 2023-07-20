Many, many years ago I had written on this same category, but I decided that this was such a pretty picture I wanted to write another article about it. Pyrography — burning designs onto wood — creates pieces of artwork that will each be a bit different, regardless if they used the same design. As the pattern is burned, the pressure of the iron onto the wood makes a big difference in how it will appear when it cools down, and the designs depend on the pressure by the hand.

Can you imagine this pattern being burned into lightweight wood (like balsa wood, I suppose) and coming up with the right depth and darkness of the pattern being burned?

Pyrography has been used for hundreds of years. It can be a delicate pattern or a very strong pattern, again all depending on the weight and how long the hot iron is applied. Definitely an artistry of intensity as well as lightness.

I still have this pyrography box somewhere in my home. It may not always get displayed nowadays, but I believe I have it in my bedroom tucked away for another day.

Talk about a beautiful craft of keepsakes — I feel it is probably one of the prettiest ways to decorate wood that I have ever seen. Naturally, we can paint a box or even just stencil or paint a pattern on it, but the pyrography details are quite awesome and a method we do not see very much of today.

So, when you are at an auction or a yard sale or an antique shop and you spy this type of artwork done on wood, you will be aware of the pyrography technique and will know the right questions to ask the shop owner. Sometimes the tag on the item may give you an approximate date when it was made, but sometimes there may not be any idea of the age. Then you need to make up your own mind if you feel like it is an original piece and would fit your needs and wants.

It is such a unique application of burning or stamping wood with different patterns. Many irons were bought just for such purposes, or sets of irons with certain sayings on them or just plain beautiful pictures burned into the top and sides of a lightweight box.

Please remember if you use it as a gift box, the recipient is getting a beautiful box to keep for future keepsakes and the gift inside as well.

I have some beautiful ones tucked away somewhere … someday I will find them, heeheehee. But I would love to have more of them out where I can enjoy them each day. Maybe this will be another project for my list of “to do” items! I have to admit that my antiquing world does create a bit of “what and where will I put that item” for display when I am so full of stuff already!

But if I enjoy it, I guess I shouldn’t worry about how I display my items, because it is my home! Through the many years of our antiquing business, we saved many things we had found and did not want to let go. It was hard at times when we had to decide who got what and how to divide most of it. But it worked out much better than I had thought it might!

Keepsakes: We all have them. Some might be small items like jewelry and knickknacks and others might be furniture and more furniture. Funny how your ideas may change from year to year. I know one of my favs is the corner cupboard I had found in New Mexico when I was on a trip once. Fell in love with it immediately … and just had to have it! And I have never been sorry. It was worth the hassle getting it home over 900 miles or more, through a rainstorm (thank goodness for plastic sheets and/or tablecloths) and lots of padding and packing materials. It was perfectly dry when I got it home. Now it sits in the corner of my apartment and I can see it from the kitchen and where I sit and watch TV. I enjoyed filling it up with all kinds of Ironstone as well as Watt pottery pieces, and even a cookie jar or two!

It is always fun to hear other people’s stories about how and where they found some of their “treasures.” It makes me feel better because then I know I am not the only one who comes up with crazy ideas how to pack a large corner cupboard in the back of my little four door Toyota pickup. I always go prepared when I travel — you just never know what you might find along the way. Instead of rest areas, I would plan my stops at the towns where there were antique shops. I would take a break and usually buy something along the way … big or little, I did not care. When I was pulling my little cargo trailer, I never had to worry about space. I always seemed to have enough room for whatever I wanted to add to my own collection or something I know that would sell well here in Nebraska at our shops!

I do not have my own shop any more, of course … but we are so lucky to have so many shops here in our local area. You can get a list of all of them at the CR Rustic Antique Shop here in North Platte.

One more thing: a reminder that I have started up my antiquing classes, “What’s It Worth” at the Bowling Center on Tuesday evenings from 5-7 p.m. Please bring one item per person for a $5 charge and join us for supper too! We see so many pretty and different items as well as hear the fantastic stories about family items, too. Any questions, please call me at 308-530-4572. Have a wonderful week and stay safe!