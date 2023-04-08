I want to wish everyone a beautiful Easter first of all … and then I want to ask everyone to stop for a moment and think about past Easters with families and friends.

The plate in the picture this week is an Austrian hand-painted plate that is probably well over a hundred years old. The edges are scalloped and some of the gold paint has rubbed off, but as far as I am concerned, that just gives it a bit of “patina” and I wish I looked as pretty as this plate is, as old as it is!

Through my many years of collecting antiques and everything else, I have run across so many different plates that someday I was hoping to hang them on one big wall. I live in an apartment and I don’t think they would appreciate that many nail holes on the walls, so I just try to display a few on coffee tables or on my dry sink, which has a glass top now so I can even display more pieces.

When young families start out nowadays, I know it is still hard, but some start out with a brand new home and all new furnishings. I am glad because they are very lucky to be able to do that. But back many years ago, we weren’t able to start out with everything.

When walking through the CR Rustic Antique Mall here in North Platte (108 E. Fifth St.), you will see what I am talking about. Some homesteads were really bare and a lot of things were homemade, which is wonderful … I love collecting handmade items of any sort!

But back to my plate today, you will notice the flowers look so real … as if when you touched the plate you would feel the velvety petals on each flower. And I feel that is amazing. This is a Royal Austrian hand-painted plate with the Austrian wreath around the printing. These are amazing pieces to own, especially if they happen to be passed down from your own relations, such as great-great-grandparents.

This plate is amazing because there are no chips on it. The edges of the gold trim are starting to wear off a bit, but that is expected as things are used and as the light hits them while sitting in a hutch. Just normal handwashing of these plates is hard on them. Never put hand-painted plates in the dishwasher …. never, never, never! You may just pull out a very dull plate with no decoration on it because you washed off all the beautiful decoration.

Through the years, I have seen so many beautiful hand-printed plates and cup and saucer sets and so many other pretty kitchen and dining-room things.

I do believe that most of us do not have large family gatherings now because of our smaller homes that we live in as we get older. So I am very happy to talk with people who still have their original larger home and can still do the family things! But my boys and families have beautiful homes and they are the ones entertaining now … and that is absolutely wonderful! I enjoy seeing their homes and all of their collections and/or decorations.

Collecting is a very “odd” thing in one way …. meaning that just about “anything” can be a collection. We have arrowhead collectors, pottery collectors, cast iron collectors, pots and pans and china ware, and the list just goes on and on. It is always a delight to hear from those who do have a collection and they do send me photos from time to time.

Have a beautiful Easter, enjoy your family outings, and I hope to see you next week! Enjoy the beautiful days ahead and please take time out of your busy schedules and visit the antique shops in our area.