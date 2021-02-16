Nebraska Extension offering garden in a bucket kit

David Lott, Nebraska Extension horticulture educator, is offering a “Garden in a Bucket” program, according to a press release.

For those who would like to raise their own vegetables but don’t have available space or don’t know how to get started, the program includes a five-gallon bucket, prepared soil, fertilizer, handouts, hands-on growing demonstration, technical assistance by Lott, and vegetable plant material. It takes the guesswork out of choosing the supplies for the garden, helping make gardening easier to get started and sustain.

Refill kits are also available, including the same components except for the five-gallon bucket and the soil.

Prospective gardeners can choose between crop options for the program, including leaf lettuce, carrots/radishes, patio tomatoes, jalapeno peppers and patio cucumbers. Participants can reserve a maximum of five Garden in a Bucket packages and refill kits through the registration process.

The program also includes instruction on how to plant and care for the gardens. Classes will be taught online, and in-person when allowed in accordance with local COVID-19 protocols during the gardening season. Program participants are welcome and encouraged to contact Lott with gardening questions any time during the season.